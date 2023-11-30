  1. Realting.com
Nowe budynki na sprzedaż w Peloponnese Region

Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Grecja
od
€760,500
Agencja: TRANIO
Oferujemy jasne wille z prywatnymi basenami, ogrodami i panoramicznym widokiem na morze i zielone otoczenie. Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu Ukryte oświetlenie Pompa ciepła "System „inteligentnego domu” Panele słoneczne Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Obiekt znajduje się kilka kroków od plaży Petrothalassa. Supermarket - 6,8 km Szkoła podstawowa - 7,3 km Centrum medyczne - 8 km
Zespół mieszkaniowy Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Grecja
od
€660,000
Agencja: TRANIO
Oferujemy umeblowane apartamenty z widokiem na morze. Rezydencja oferuje usługi 5-gwiazdkowe, 2 pola golfowe, place zabaw dla dzieci, centrum spa, restauracje, bary i kawiarnie, usługi konsjerża, piaszczystą plażę. Zalety Gwarantowany dochód z wynajmu w wysokości 3,5% w ciągu pierwszych 5 lub 9 lat. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Półwysep Peloponez, obmyty Morzem Egejskim i Jonowym, a jego kurorty są popularne wśród turystów z całego świata.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Grecja
od
€300,000
Agencja: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
