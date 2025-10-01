  1. Realting.com
  2. Deweloperzy
  3. Process Group

Process Group

Gruzja,
;
Zostawić wniosek
Company type
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2018
Na platformie
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Strona internetowa
Strona internetowa
maps.app.goo.gl/cMVDdLaZjcKditr17
Jesteśmy w sieciach społecznościowych
O deweloperze

Company Presentation – Process Group 2025 LLC

Process Group 2025 LLC is a modern real estate developer based in Batumi. The company was registered in 2018 and has been actively operating on the real estate market since 2022.

We focus on technology and quality. Our projects include smart parking, high-tech elevators, modern engineering systems, and reliable safety solutions.

Our flagship project is the residential complex Orbeliani Residence, located at 28 Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani Street. Completion is planned for December 2026. Apartments are already available for sale in three options:

• Black frame — full freedom to create your own interior design;

• White frame — a ready-to-finish base for quick renovation;

• Turnkey — fully finished apartments, ready to move in.

We offer flexible payment plans for buyers:

• 100% upfront payment with discount;

• Installment plan until September 20, 2027 with 0% interest;

• Three-stage payment: 40% — 30% — 30%.

At Process Group, we develop not only residential buildings but also their surroundings. Over 700 m² are allocated for commercial spaces, and up to 1000 m² for landscaping and infrastructure. This increases both the comfort of living and the investment value of the project.

Process Group invites both investors and private buyers to join. This is not just about apartments in Batumi — it is about a new level of living and a confident investment in the future.

Payment Options with Process Group 2025 LLC:

  • 100% upfront payment — best price with discount;
  • Installments until September 20, 2027 — interest-free, flexible schedule;
  • Three stages (40%-30%-30%) — pay during construction in parts.

We provide flexibility so every buyer can choose the option that fits their needs.

Sales Department:
Planned delivery date: 31.12.2026
Final payment deadline: 30.09.2027

Godziny pracy
Teraz zamknięte
Obecnie w firmie: 02:28
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Poniedziałek
10:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
10:00 - 18:00
Środa
10:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
10:00 - 18:00
Piątek
10:00 - 18:00
Sobota
10:00 - 18:00
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
Nasi agenci w World
Nukri Shavadze
Nukri Shavadze
Inni programiści
Гумбати Групп
Gruzja, Batumi
Rok założenia firmy 1998
Nowe budynki 3 Nieruchomości mieszkalne 10
Grupa Gumbati rozpoczęła swoją pozycję na rynku w 1998 roku i nadal zajmuje wiodącą pozycję w swojej dziedzinie ze względu na wysokie standardy konstrukcyjne. Jesteśmy pierwszą firmą, która rozpoczęła budowę na dużą skalę w Batumi. Zbudowaliśmy 500 000 mkw. lokali komercyjnych i mieszkaln…
Zostaw prośbę
Esteco
Gruzja, Tbilisi
Nowe budynki 2 Nieruchomości mieszkalne 3
Esteco - budowa domów w Georgii!Przedstawiamy ekskluzywny projekt domku minikompleksu, który znajduje się na przedmieściach nadmorskiego miasta Batumi!Esteco jest gwarancją wysokiej jakości i komfortowego życia!
Zostaw prośbę
Seashell
Gruzja, Sarpi
Rok założenia firmy 2022
Nowe budynki 1
The SeaShell project is implemented by a young and ambitious company - Seashell Build, which unites professionals from Europe with many years of experience. We use our best knowledge and experience to create villas of the highest quality. The facility is projected according to European stand…
Zostaw prośbę
Citron Group
Gruzja, Batumi
Nowe budynki 1 Nieruchomości mieszkalne 3 Nieruchomości komercyjne 1
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage. The…
Zostaw prośbę
DS GROUP
Gruzja, Batumi
Nowe budynki 1 Nieruchomości mieszkalne 3
Spółka DS GROUP została założona w 2012 r. Jest to spółka wieloskładnikowa, która jednoczy nie tylko działalność budowlaną i rozwojową, ale także inne sfery. Firma zajęła ważne miejsce na rynku nieruchomości w Gruzji, realizując niektóre z największych projektów. Firma pracuje nad różnymi pr…
Zostaw prośbę
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Realting.com
Udać się