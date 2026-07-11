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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Agios Sergios
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Located in İskele — Otuken, one of the emerging investment areas of Northern Cyprus, Lago…
$156,885
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Property types in Yenibogazici Belediyesi

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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