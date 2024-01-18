Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Rizokarpaso
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Cozy Bungalow in Northern Cyprus is waiting for their owner. Welcome to the cozy project. B…
€101,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Veles Property
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir