Residential properties for sale in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus

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Residential properties for sale in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A multi-storey complex with 720 apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and several penthouses with 3 …
$132,811
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