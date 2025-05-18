Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate with Private Pools and Sea-View Terraces in Girne, Northern Cyprus Kayalar villa…
$657,446
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The villa complex is the epitome of luxury and harmony with nature, where the Mediterranean …
$2,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/10
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus has a magical at…
$190,483
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
$72,401
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Bahçeli Girne The island of Cyprus promises…
$393,291
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
$121,963
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: Aprication 2+1 in the Utnoye Complex on the island of North Cyprus On con…
$209,199
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near the Main Road and Sea in Girne Lapta Offering a peaceful daily life, North C…
$146,621
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Girne Çatalköy Çatalköy is a touristic reg…
$195,867
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
$179,984
