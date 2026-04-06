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Studios for Sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 room studio apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Stylish Sea View Studio — Thalassa Beach Resort, First Line 🌊 A stylish studio apartment …
$87,763
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