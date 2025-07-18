Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garage for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 363 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,03M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,02M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,05M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$755,697
