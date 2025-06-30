Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Tatlisu Belediyesi
5
Akanthou
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in the picturesque area of the TRNC. Keys in December 2025. 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms…
$311,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go