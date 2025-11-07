Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses with Sea Views in Girne Bahçeli Located on the northern coast of the Mediterranea…
$771,721
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go