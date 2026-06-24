Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
Elegant Properties in a Richly Featured Project in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Cyprus is a beaut…
$227,998
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go