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Pool Villas in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Yialousa
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Properties features in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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