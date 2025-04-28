Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$285,812
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Resort by Kayim Development Group is a new level of luxury living in the picturesque Es…
$305,366
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
• 200m to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High quality building material…
$161,800
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
♦️ £ 59,000 (35% down) ♦️24 months payment plan 0% interest ? Esentepe / North Cyprus …
$203,245
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
$57,595
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$126,663
