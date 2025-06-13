Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe region…
$170,847
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
