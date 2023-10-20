Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Epiktitos
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€284,281
Penthouse 2 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€230,109
Penthouse 1 room in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€178,399
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir