These are the most congested cities in Europe—there are always the most tourists

Holiday booking portal Holidu has calculated the number of tourists coming to European cities every year and compared them to the local population. We share a list of the cities hardest hit by over-tourism.

In some parts of the world, tourists are a burden, not a blessing, as they become too many. Here are 10 European cities that are overcrowded with tourists:

1. Dubrovnik, Croatia—36 tourists per inhabitant.

2. Venice, Italy—21 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

3. Bruges, Belgium—21 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

4. Rhodes, Greece—21 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

5. Reykjavik, Iceland—16 tourists per 1 citizen.

6. Florence, Italy—13 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

7. Heraklion, Greece—13 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

8. Amsterdam, Netherlands—12 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

9. Dublin, Ireland—11 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

10. Tallinn, Estonia—10 tourists per 1 inhabitant.

Interesting fact: the inhabitants of Dubrovnik in Croatia are so tired of the noise of tourists that they have achieved a ban on the use of suitcases with wheels. Now it will be forbidden to roll suitcases on the paved streets—travelers will have to carry them in their hands.

This ranking was compiled using the number of tourists in 2019 (the last year before the pandemic) for each city on The Savvy Backpacker and Air Mundo's lists of most visited cities.

