Castelmore Castle in France cannot be sold for more than two years. Even despite the fact that in 1615 it was the birthplace of the most famous of the Musketeers, D'Artagnan (real name: Charles Ogier de Batz de Castelmore).

The mansion, located in the heart of Gascony, between Enagnes and Vic-Fezensac, was built between the X and XII centuries. It has been restored several times since then, but some of its original features remain, particularly the grand vestibule and its monumental staircase.

The area of the two-story mansion is 700 m². On the first floor, there are living rooms with access to the park and an old kitchen with a fireplace, while the upper floors house the bedrooms. On the property, in addition to the former stables and outbuildings, there is a small outbuilding that is used as two hotels. The château is surrounded by 155 hectares of farmland and woodland.

The house was put up for sale more than two years ago for 2.5 million euros, but it never found a buyer. It seems that the main obstacle to closing the deal is the price. The estate is currently for sale without a price—so, there is a chance that it can be negotiated.