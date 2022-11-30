There are not enough workers. In Germany, the demand for IT specialists is growing

Germany does not have enough IT and other high-class professionals. The government acknowledges that the country still needs to actively immigrate skilled professionals.

77% of German businesses have had difficulty finding IT professionals. The demand for this profession has grown by nearly 20% over the past three years — programmers became especially demanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Germany is facing a shortage of about 400,000 skilled workers a year, a problem that became even more acute after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This is the data shared by the country’s Institute for Employment Research.

Some of the professionals Germany is particularly short of are: social workers (20,578), people involved in child care and education (20,466), electricians (16,974), medical personnel (16,893), heating and air conditioning specialists (14,013) and software engineers (13,638).

— We should welcome the whole world with open arms, whether that person comes from Europe or not. For me, even the level of German is not that important. If a person can work hard, I don’t particularly care if they can only pronounce a few words in German — said the owner of a German factory looking for workers.

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