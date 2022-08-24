«The goal is to attract 12,000 foreign professionals.» New Zealand has a labor market crisis

New Zealand fully opened its borders to foreigners on July 31. Following this, the country decided to change its immigration rules.

What changes we are talking about:

Temporary extension of Working holiday visas. Foreigners who come to New Zealand on this visa can extend it for the next six months.

Relaxation of requirements concerning wages. This measure will affect highly skilled professionals who work in areas such as construction, tourism and social services.

The main factor that motivated the government to change the rules for immigrants is the lack of labor. The effects of the pandemic and extremely high inflation (it reached its highest point in 30 years) also contributed to this decision.

All sectors are experiencing an acute shortage of employees, but especially the hotel and tourism industry. The goal, according to Minister of Immigration Michael Wood, is to attract 12,000 foreign specialists over the next year.