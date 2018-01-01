  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,658,300
About the complex

Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest.

The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center, swimming pools, parking space, basketball court, tennis court, walking trails, and jogging track.

Installed video surveillance and thermal insulation systems.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Beykoz, the greenest region of Istanbul, has fascinating living areas. With its boutique life and unique nature, it is the most peaceful district in the city. All residents of Istanbul want to go to Beykoz for a peaceful environment. Here, you can live in nature without leaving the city, and reach your workplace without wasting time.

This project is a junction point of the European and Asian Side and provides easy access to Business Centers. It is 2.5 km from the FSM Bridge and 11 km from the Bosporus Bridge. Besides, it's possible to reach the European Side in 8 minutes with the ferry that leaves every 15 minutes.

Easy access to main roads, bridges, large shopping centers, brand-new cafés, gourmet restaurants, boutique shops, sports centers and educational facilities.

Marmara Region, Turkey
