  2. Brazil
  3. Short-term rental

Short-term rental residential properties in Brazil

17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Contemporary 85m2 loft offering 2 suites and panoramic views of the city, sea and lagoon for…
€223
per night
4 room house in Microrregiao de Porto Seguro, Brazil
4 room house
Microrregiao de Porto Seguro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Luxury mansion with pool and 4 suites for rent in Trancoso ABOUT THE HOUSE Located in th…
€1,117
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 bedroom Flat hotel with balcony, sea view and rooftop with pool for rent in Ipanema Thi…
€242
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Recently renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms for rent in Ipanema post 10 Located in Ipane…
€400
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Apartment for vacation rentals and season with sea view on the balcony, 2 bedrooms in the Ip…
€261
per night
House 5 bathrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
House 5 bathrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Hermosa Vila for events in Santa Teresa Rio de Janeiro: Parties, celebrations, birthdays, we…
€931
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming apartment with its parquet floor, located on the 2nd floor of a small building…
€121
per night
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Located in the heart of Ipanema, this contemporary loft offers style, lighting, and a privat…
€205
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent penthouse with 3 bedrooms and solarium on the terrace overlooking the hill of Ca…
€335
per night
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the best area of Copacabana, meters from the beach and Bol…
€242
per night
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury triplex penthouse for short term rental in Ipanema. 5 minutes walk to Ipanema beach, …
€465
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
This duplex penthouse with a swimming pool and three suites in Ipanema, offers an exuberant …
€838
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This charming apartment for up to 4 people, with its parquet floor, is on the 2nd floor of a…
€121
per night
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Beautiful 3-suite apartment with sea view for rent in Ipanema Located in front of Ipanema…
€577
per night
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beautiful apartment in the heart of Arpoador, in the most quoted area of Copacabana for rent…
€84
per night
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Located in the heart of Ipanema, this contemporary loft offers style and natural lighting. T…
€205
per night
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Modern and furnished loft for rent in Leblon recently renovated with anti-noise windows …
€354
per night
