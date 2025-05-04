Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro
25
Southeast Region
25
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
25
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 154 m²
Sophisticated duplex penthouse with modern design in the heart of the charm quadrangle in Ip…
$4,064
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Very nice flat located in Leblon with a view of Christ and 3 bedrooms Located in one of t…
$2,120
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Renovated 108m2 sea-view apartment in Copacabana poste 2 Apartment ready to move in TH…
$314,504
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
2 bedroom penthouse in Ipanema with balcony It is located in Ipanema between Lagoa and t…
$3,887
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious penthouse with 4 suites in Ipanema and incredible views A luxurious penthouse …
$6,361
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Apartment for rent Av. Delfim Moreira in front of the sea with 4 bedrooms Located in the …
$3,534
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Excellent location on the beach block, close to Nossa Senhora da Paz Square and everything t…
$406,382
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Elegant apartment for rent on the seafront in Arpoador - 348m² - 3 Suites and numerous balco…
$7,043
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Duplex penthouse for long-term rental of 4 bedrooms in Ipanema semi furnished Discover t…
$11,485
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Long-term renovated triplex penthouse in Ipanema with sea view and pool Beautiful pentho…
$10,601
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3 bedroom flat with sea views on Copacabana Beach This completely renovated flat of 120…
$3,092
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment for Rent on the 1st Block of Ipanema Beach Posto 10 with 84m² 2 Bedrooms 1 Space …
$1,944
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Penthouse of 3 suites in Copacabana with private pool for long-term rental Located in Co…
$7,951
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
$6,162
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Stunning furnished flat of 266 m² for rent in Arpoador - 4 bedrooms Discover this superb …
$4,947
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment with balcony, beachfront and pool for rent in Ipanema. This apa…
$4,747
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the timeless elegance of this exceptional 362-square-meter flat, an architectural m…
$4,417
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro in our sophisticated penthouse available for rent i…
$10,601
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Spectacular 5 bedroom triplex penthouse for rent in Ipanema with swimming pool and sauna wit…
$4,612
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming 2 bedrooms facing the sea of Copacabana! Large flat, consisting of living room, di…
$3,534
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Avenida Epitácio Pessoa Lado Ipanema, within the Quadrilátero de Ipanema, close to Praça Nos…
$3,169
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Discover this contemporary flat for rent, ideally located in the sought-after Leme area of R…
$3,180
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover the pinnacle of sophistication in this stunning 278m² furnished flat, perfectly pos…
$5,122
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Spacious flat, close to the beach for rent in Leblon - 4 suites This beautiful 200 m² fla…
$3,180
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Exceptional triplex of 6 suites with private pool and two large terraces for long term Di…
$8,834
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment for rent near the sea in Leblon - 2 bedrooms Discover this charming 98 m² flat …
$2,474
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Brazil

penthouses