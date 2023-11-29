Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Brazil

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Triplex penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with double terrace and beaut…
€744,518
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 448 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse with panoramic sea views, completely renovated with a modern desig…
€2,61M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Penthouse to refurbish with large terrace, pool and sea view for sale in Ipanema Unique o…
€651,453
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Alto Leblon, quiet and safe street with private security system, strictly residential area o…
€967,874
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Renovated luxury penthouse located on the first block of Ipanema Beach in the most valued re…
€1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Wonderful Duplex Penthouse with beautiful panoramic views of Christ the Redeemer, Lagoon, Fo…
€2,79M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 314 m²
Incredible opportunity to live on Ipanema Beach, Posto 8, fully furnished and equipped, read…
€1,58M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Excellent investment option in a Condominium with all cleaning and leisure services infrastr…
€930,648
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Beautiful penthouse with beautiful sea views of Arpoador, Ipanema Beach, Leblon Beach and Mo…
€2,79M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 387 m²
Exclusive Opportunity in the Quadrilátero do Charme de Ipanema on Rua Barão de Jaguaripe, qu…
€1,37M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Excellent investment opportunity in the best location in Ipanema on the 1st block of Praia a…
€1,02M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€651,453
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€742,657
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€837,583
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,05M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,35M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,86M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,57M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€749,505
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€539,776
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
€7,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
Duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Great opportunity to reform, has…
€1,77M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
Triplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. Belissíma cover of 527 m2, whic…
€2,42M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex penthouse with view on the coast of Copacabana. The penthouse has 400m2. The firs…
€2,03M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent penthouse with swimming pool for sale in lagoa. Excellent coverage of 317m2 in …
€1,27M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 288 m²
Excellent duplex penthouse with swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. The penthouse has 288 …
€1,77M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex penthouse with 360 degree panoramic view and swimming pool for sale in Ipanema. B…
€2,42M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
This duplex is for rent or mobile or empty, or even for sale. This excellent duplex in th…
€1,43M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Penthouse triplex with a large terrace, located in Arpoador between Ipanema and Copacabana, …
€511,856
