Short-term rental flats and apartments in Brazil

17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Beautiful 2-bedroom flat for rent in Ipanema in an apart hotel with terrace and pool overloo…
$212
per night
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Area 848 m²
Penthouse with pool and 5 suites for rent in Copacabana Discover this extraordinary penth…
$6,361
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Beautiful, modern duplex penthouse located on the nine and top floor of a secure building wi…
$309
per night
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
5 bedroom penthouse in Copacabana with pool We present a stunning Duplex Penthouse, situa…
$786
per night
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
This penthouse in Ipanema is a true paradise, offering a space of 144m² that combines comfor…
$530
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Penthouse of 3 suites in Copacabana with private pool Located in Copacabana, this penthou…
$375
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Beautiful loft in Ipanema for holiday rental Brand new and well-decorated loft in the he…
$106
per night
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful penthouse with 2 bedrooms and views of Christ the Redeemer for rent in Ipanema …
$211
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
2-bedroom apartment for rent in Arpoador with sea view up to 6 people Both bedrooms offer…
$618
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Duplex penthouse with pool for rent in Copacabana with 3 bedrooms This luxury penthouse …
$530
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom flat facing the sea Avenida Atlantica for holiday rental Magnificent…
$247
per night
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious penthouse with 2 suites and jacuzzi for rent in Ipanema This beautiful penthou…
$398
per night
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful 2 bedroom penthouse for rent in Ipanema with sauna This quaint flat boasts an e…
$883
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema - 3 bedrooms with terrace, private pool, sola…
$883
per night
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Marvellous triplex penthouse for rent in Ipanema with sea view and pool Beautiful 340m2 pe…
$830
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 bedroom Flat hotel with balcony, sea view and rooftop with pool for rent in Ipanema Thi…
$230
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Charming 2 bedroom flat for holiday in Ipanema, 78m2 THE FLAT Recently renovated, thi…
$88
per night
