Realting.com
Brazil
Residential
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Brazil
176 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
3
166 m²
Triplex penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with double terrace and beaut…
€744,518
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
448 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse with panoramic sea views, completely renovated with a modern desig…
€2,61M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
152 m²
Penthouse to refurbish with large terrace, pool and sea view for sale in Ipanema Unique o…
€651,453
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
200 m²
Beautiful and modern apartment, luxuriously furnished and decorated, ready to live in a cond…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
3
284 m²
1
Alto Leblon, quiet and safe street with private security system, strictly residential area o…
€967,874
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
188 m²
Renovated luxury penthouse located on the first block of Ipanema Beach in the most valued re…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
232 m²
Wonderful Duplex Penthouse with beautiful panoramic views of Christ the Redeemer, Lagoon, Fo…
€2,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
314 m²
Incredible opportunity to live on Ipanema Beach, Posto 8, fully furnished and equipped, read…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
156 m²
Excellent investment option in a Condominium with all cleaning and leisure services infrastr…
€930,648
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
4
280 m²
Beautiful penthouse with beautiful sea views of Arpoador, Ipanema Beach, Leblon Beach and Mo…
€2,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1
3
Unique opportunity on Copacabana Beach at Posto 3, in the quietest part of Leme close to the…
€362,953
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
78 m²
Excellent investment opportunity in the best location in Ipanema on the 1st block of Praia a…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
387 m²
Exclusive Opportunity in the Quadrilátero do Charme de Ipanema on Rua Barão de Jaguaripe, qu…
€1,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
4
205 m²
Very close to Praia do Leblon on a coveted and highly valued street in Leblon, just a few me…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
3
96 m²
Beautiful apartment completely renovated and decorated to a high standard with beautiful vie…
€549,082
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
6
500 m²
2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
108 m²
2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€651,453
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
385 m²
1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€742,657
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
170 m²
2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€837,583
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
6
400 m²
5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1
2
96 m²
2
Duplex apartment of 96 m2 located in the elegant building of the MARIAS project by the manuf…
€594,122
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
83 m²
Luxury apartment for sale in Leblon. Property in contemporary style with balcony and view in…
€517,440
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€539,776
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1
2
136 m²
3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€749,505
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5
5
575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,86M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
300 m²
The luxury apartment has 300 square meters, being the lounge with 120 square meters with sid…
€1,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
105 m²
Excellent renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is very …
€530,469
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
140 m²
Beautiful refurbished apartment for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is well distributed an…
€781,744
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
