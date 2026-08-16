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Apartments for sale in Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
179
São Paulo
9
Southeast Region
188
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
179
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188 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment for sale - Ipanema - 2 bedrooms - Two Suites Discover this elegant 94 m² flat, …
$670,254
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Renovated Garden Apartment for Sale in Ipanema - 1 Bedroom Imagine living in Ipanema in a…
$306,402
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Renovated flat for sale with side sea view - Ipanema - 4 bedrooms Discover this renovated…
$938,356
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment with an area of 112 sq.m. + parking space in an area with high …
$360,750
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Triplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inv…
$6,43M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Humaitá. The apartment has 90 m2, is well…
$226,929
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
This exceptional penthouse of 259 m² is located in the most sought-after area of Ipanema, cl…
$1,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 112 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Leblon, Paradís Mozak is an exclusive residen…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema with large terrace - 2 bedrooms Located in the sough…
$660,679
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 94 m²
94 m² flat for sale - Rua Barata Ribeiro - Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this 94 m² fl…
$229,801
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Renovated 60 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 2 bedrooms Discover this 60 m² flat, completel…
$344,702
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
$643,444
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discover the magic of living in a stunning duplex penthouse, a true oasis of luxury and soph…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discover Comfort and Elegance in a Spacious Penthouse in Copacabana Experience the best o…
$511,308
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
50 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 1 bedroom Discover this beautiful 50 m² flat full of cha…
$180,011
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2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Region, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Southeast Region, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of ​​59 sq.m. and 1 parking space in a parking lot in…
$180,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Ipanema Almar, developed by the cons…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Opportunity: renovated 3 bedroom flat for sale in Copacabana - Posto 3 Discover this full…
$166,606
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
6 bedroom triplex penthouse in Ipanema for sale Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro …
$2,78M
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment for sale - 3 bedrooms - 88 m² - Ipanema Opportunity for investors! Located o…
$352,362
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Copacabana Be In Rio is a new development lo…
$405,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
85 m² flat for sale in Urca - 2 bedrooms Discover this furnished flat with a living area …
$244,164
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1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Be In Rio is a new development loca…
$310,082
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
182m² flat for sale in Leblon - 3 bedrooms Discover this superb 182m² flat for sale in Ru…
$957,506
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
143 m² flat for sale in Copacabana - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious 143 m² flat for s…
$227,886
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
$7,66M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious penthouse with 4 suites for sale in Ipanema and incredible views A luxurious p…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Soul Rio, developed by the construct…
$385,588
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Apartment for sale - 167 m² in Copacabana, Posto 6 - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious an…
$411,728
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Penthouse for sale in Copacabana with 4 bedrooms, large terrace, views of Christ and the sea…
$536,203
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Property types in Brazil

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Brazil

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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