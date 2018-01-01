Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Brazil

26 properties total found
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Beautiful apartment in a high standard building with complete leisure infrastructure with sw…
€4,653
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment for rent in Leblon with 2 bedrooms and sea view This modern apartment for rent …
€3,536
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful apartment on the block from Leblon beach on a noble street close to everything. …
€2,606
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
On the first block of Ipanema Beach in Trecho Nobre, a few meters from the beach between Pos…
€6,515
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Renovated Duplex Penthouse next to Praça Nossa Senhora da Paz, in the quadrangle of Ipanema'…
Price on request
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Beautiful renovated penthouse, furnished to a high standard, ready to move in, measuring 230…
€5,305
per night
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Sea front apartment on Ipanema beach at Posto 8, close to Rua Farme de Amoedo and Restaurant…
€4,653
per night
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Avenida Epitácio Pessoa Lado Ipanema, within the Quadrilátero de Ipanema, close to Praça Nos…
€3,350
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms and beautiful veranda This elegant apartme…
€2,420
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms and balcony sea view. This recently …
€5,396
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Leblon with 3 bedrooms fully furnished This recently renovat…
€4,093
per night
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Beautiful apartment furnished for rent on Av Vieira Souto with 4 bedrooms sea view The ap…
€5,601
per night
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Excellent modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 4 bedrooms and beach views. This rece…
€6,513
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Beautiful flat for rent in Ipanema with 3 bedrooms on Vieira Souto Ave. with sea view Thi…
€5,954
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms in R. Prudente de Morais, Ipanema. This recentl…
€4,838
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 3 bedrooms in Prudente de Morais overlooking the s…
€5,024
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This 180 sqm fully renovated apartment in contemporary style offers a large bright living ro…
€1,489
per night
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 4 bedrooms on Av. Epitácio Pessoa. This recently renovated…
€4,651
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms in Prudente de Morais overlooking the s…
€4,838
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms on Av. Vieira Souto, Ipanema. This recently ren…
€4,279
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury duplex penthouse for rent in Leblon near the sea with 4 bedrooms, with open terrace, …
Price on request
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
€6,515
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Ipanema, General Osorio square in the hear…
€3,685
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 bedroom Flat hotel with balcony, sea view and rooftop with pool for rent in Ipanema Thi…
€3,723
per night
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Beautiful 3-suite apartment with sea view for rent in Ipanema Located in front of Ipanema…
€7,445
per night
Leave a request
4 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Nice house of 244 m2, with 4 bedrooms including 2 suites, terrace with swimming pool in São …
€4,653
per night
Leave a request

