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Villas with garden for sale in Northern Region, Malta

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Naxxar
15
Rabat
8
Mosta
3
Swieqi
23
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 371 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is a 2,371sqm detached villa with surrounding landscape areas, a terraced roof …
$10,69M
VAT
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Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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