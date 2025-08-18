Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Northern Region, Malta

1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
$3,43M
Leave a request
