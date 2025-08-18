Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Naxxar
9
Mosta
3
Rabat
7
Swieqi
12
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go