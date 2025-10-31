Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Central Region, Malta

Saint Julian's
24
Sliema
27
Msida
12
Birkirkara
29
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Floor 5/5
ATTARD – Exclusively for sale with RE/MAX - This one of a kind highly-finished and fully fur…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go