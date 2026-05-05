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Terraced Houses for sale in Central Region, Malta

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Sliema
15
Msida
3
Birkirkara
22
Attard
12
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming corner situated House of Character in Attard Located in the tranquil Urban Conse…
$1,15M
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Property types in Central Region

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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