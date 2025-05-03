Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ropazu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ropazu pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Zakumuiza, Latvia
4 room apartment
Zakumuiza, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
$159,367
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ropazu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go