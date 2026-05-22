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Houses for sale in Livberzes pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
5 room house in Tuski, Latvia
5 room house
Tuski, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
$141,198
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