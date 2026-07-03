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Houses for sale in Kurmales pagasts, Latvia

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5 room house in Kurmales pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Kurmales pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
$103,159
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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