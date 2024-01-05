Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
7
20 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Separate kitchen, bathroom, corridor, closed and well-maintained staircase. Code door.Partia…
€83,500
4 room apartment in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/3
Come live now! 3-bedroom apartment ready for purchase! Elite residential houses in a modern …
€220,000
1 room apartment in Babites novads, Latvia
1 room apartment
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
1 room apartment for sale in the heart of Pinki. The apartment is warm, compact, low utiliti…
€42,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Babite, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babite, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
4-room apartment in a renovated and insulated house. A spacious bedroom, two children's room…
€90,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with electricity in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with electricity
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3-room apartment for sale in the new complex "Saliena". The apartment is located on the 1st…
€155,000
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Babite, Latvia
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babite, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Floor 2/2
The layout is comfortable, spacious, suitable for comfortable living. On the 1st floor there…
€320,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
€395,000
3 room apartment in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
€197,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
€250,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
€210,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€220,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€218,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€220,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€164,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€147,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
€148,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
€180,000
4 room apartment in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment with a balcony is located on the second floor of a three-story house.Fully fur…
€250,000
Properties features in Babites novads, Latvia

