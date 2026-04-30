Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Annenieku pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Annenieku pagasts, Latvia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Annenieku pagasts, Latvia
Apartment
Annenieku pagasts, Latvia
Area 75 m²
$19,854
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Annenieku pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go