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Apartments for sale in Aizkraukle, Latvia

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3 room apartment in Aizkraukle, Latvia
3 room apartment
Aizkraukle, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/9
$62,920
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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