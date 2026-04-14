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Monthly rent of houses in Adazu pagasts, Latvia

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3 properties total found
4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
$2,878
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
$2,878
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
$2,878
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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