  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Szamotuły County

Lands for sale in Szamotuły County, Poland

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Radzyny, Poland
Plot of land
Radzyny, Poland
3 007 m²
€ 118,962
Plot of land in Sekowo, Poland
Plot of land
Sekowo, Poland
10 905 m²
€ 423,937
Plot of land in Szamotuly, Poland
Plot of land
Szamotuly, Poland
1 055 m²
€ 32,228
Plot of land in Ostrorog, Poland
Plot of land
Ostrorog, Poland
31 280 m²
€ 75,703
Plot of land in Podrzewie, Poland
Plot of land
Podrzewie, Poland
793 m²
€ 19,250
Plot of land in Chojno-Blota Male, Poland
Plot of land
Chojno-Blota Male, Poland
1 192 m²
€ 32,228
