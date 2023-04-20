UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Poznań County
Lands for sale in Poznań County, Poland
95 properties total found
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
1 601 m²
€ 107,349
A large plot for sale at Trakt Street in Kliny. Excellent location, near the Zielonka Forest…
Plot of land
Leczyca, Poland
675 m²
€ 75,703
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Czapury, at Grabowa Street. Property in a quiet…
Plot of land
Leczyca, Poland
1 038 m²
€ 113,555
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Czapury, at Kasztanowa Street. Property in a qu…
Plot of land
Puszczykowo, Poland
2 942 m²
€ 276,857
Plot for housing purposes or for a company or other investment – easy location, busy street …
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
1 559 m²
€ 127,614
Good morning, I present the offer of land property located in Lusówko. A 1559m2 land propert…
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
844 m²
€ 70,283
I offer for sale a plot with a house for expansion / reconstruction. The plot is not covered…
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
350 m²
€ 12,978
The plot offered for sale is located in the recreational plot of land lying just above Lake …
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 900 m²
€ 121,558
Prestigious location in Lusówek, located on the lake near Poznań. The quiet surroundings of …
Plot of land
Chludowo, Poland
1 440 m²
€ 64,888
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a plot of 1440 m2 ( plot befo…
Plot of land
Bialegi, Poland
9 000 m²
€ 145,999
UNPUBLIKED TO 03-02-2023 I am pleased to present you an offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpo…
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 194 m²
€ 75,487
Offer in preparation Swarzędz / Zalasewo Area covered by the study of conditions and directi…
Plot of land
Buk, Poland
1 034 m²
€ 42,177
D Z I A Ł K A Ideal location for your company or capital investment. Offer of sale of the pl…
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
2 522 m²
€ 183,634
I invite you to buy a beautifully situated plot in the town of Borówiec near Poznań, which i…
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 001 m²
€ 95,265
Construction plot in Garbach – very attractive location near the Michałówka Valley. Around a…
Plot of land
Lopuchowo, Poland
997 m²
€ 45,422
I recommend the offer of a plot located in Łopuchów, at Smardzowa Street. Property in a quie…
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
1 554 m²
€ 198,991
A plot for sale in the heart of Przemierzów. The location and spatial development plan creat…
Plot of land
Msciszewo, Poland
818 m²
€ 46,503
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Murowana Goślinie, at Sylwester Radomskiego Str…
Plot of land
Niepruszewo, Poland
3 788 m²
€ 179,522
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the plot located in Nieprusze…
Plot of land
Gortatowo, Poland
1 680 m²
€ 94,953
The subject of sale is an attractively located plot of 1680 m2 at ul. Jasińska in Swarzędz. …
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
979 m²
€ 147,080
A very attractive construction plot for sale in Tarnów Podgórny. At a quiet street. Quiet, c…
Plot of land
Rogalin, Poland
949 m²
€ 54,074
WITHOUT PCC TAX ….. FOR SALE, CONSTRUCTION ACT LOCATED IN THE HOUSE ENCLOSURE ENCOUNTERED WI…
Plot of land
Mrowino, Poland
1 611 m²
€ 81,110
If you are looking for peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, proximit…
Plot of land
Wiry, Poland
550 m²
€ 64,672
I recommend to buy a rectangular plot in Komorniki ul. Wirowska, area approx. 550 m2. ( on t…
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
1 103 m²
€ 83,273
On behalf of our clients, we offer a very nice, rectangular plot of approximately 1,100 m2 i…
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
2 379 m²
€ 77,185
Plot with an area of 2379m2, Nekielka, ul. Nekielska. Front width ca 38m. The plot is pictur…
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
1 324 m²
€ 24,342
A building plot in a charming town away from the hustle and bustle, near the forest. For sal…
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
2 766 m²
€ 59,229
A midwife plot in Nekielka – a charming town surrounded by forests, close to Poznań, with co…
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
1 350 m²
€ 48,764
Extremely located building plot at the lagoon in Nekielka! Real estate has many features of …
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
1 509 m²
€ 89,762
I present to you a construction plot of 1500m2, in the picturesque village of Rogalinek, loc…
Plot of land
Zlotniki, Poland
2 662 m²
€ 212,834
SERVICE DEPARTMENT IN ZŁOTKÓW k. MEETINGS Plot with favorable provisions according to the Lo…
