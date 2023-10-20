Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Poland
  4. Lomianki

Lands for sale in Lomianki, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present a plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-f…
€277,568
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
A plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-family housing.  Building p…
€279,720
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land in Dąbrowa in the Łomianki commune with a commenced investment of 6 single-fa…
€657,020
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir