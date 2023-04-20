UAE
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Lands for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
1 559 m²
€ 127,614
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
350 m²
€ 12,978
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 900 m²
€ 121,558
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
1 554 m²
€ 198,991
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
979 m²
€ 147,080
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
1 554 m²
€ 198,991
Plot of land
Batorowo, Poland
1 650 m²
€ 160,599
An attractive plot for sale covered by the local spatial development plan in the area of Pal…
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
698 m²
€ 97,333
Plot of land
Lusowko, Poland
46 680 m²
€ 1,122,081
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
15 620 m²
€ 300,650
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 240 m²
€ 77,780
Plot of land
Batorowo, Poland
6 000 m²
€ 213,915
Plot of land
Batorowo, Poland
3 784 m²
€ 387,167
LOCATED AND MUNICATED IN SALE WITH – COMMERCIAL MEASURE 3784 M2 WITH SUCCESSFUL CONDITIONS A…
Plot of land
Baranowo, Poland
777 m²
€ 103,389
Plot of land
Rumianek, Poland
700 m²
€ 45,422
Are you looking for a plot for building a house? Would you like to live in a quiet place, al…
Plot of land
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
1 900 m²
€ 121,233
