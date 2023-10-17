Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Lomianki, Poland

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 1
An attractive building plot located in the town of Kępa Kiełpińska in the western district o…
€150,382
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 772 m²
Floor 1
The plot with an area of ​​3,772 square meters, located at ul. Poznań Army in Kiełpin Poduch…
€150,167
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 801 m²
Floor 1
Building plot with an area of ​​2,801 square meters, located at ul. Rolcznica in Kiełpino. A…
€107,201
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Plot of 3000 m2 Kępa Kiełpińska to be separated from a larger area.  The plot is located in …
€128,899
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present a plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-f…
€277,133
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 400 m²
Floor 1
A plot of 2,400 square meters, located at ul. Poznań Army in Kiełpin. An ideal offer for ser…
€193,349
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 419 m²
Floor 1
A plot in a great location in Łomianki at ul. Wiślana for single-family housing.  Building p…
€279,281
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land in Dąbrowa in the Łomianki commune with a commenced investment of 6 single-fa…
€655,990
Plot of land in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 19 700 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land after a former farm for sale, located in Łomianki - Kiełpin with an area of 1…
€1,72M
Realting.com
