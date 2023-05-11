Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia

Lands for sale in Latvia

151 property total found
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
€ 690,000
Land plots for development in Kekava Land plots total area: 10,75 ha Development poten…
Plot of land in adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
adazi, Latvia
€ 476,000
Land plots for development in Adazhi  Address: “Austrumdārzi”, Ādažu pag…
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
€ 1,128,000
Land plots for development, located nearby River Daugava Address: “Dzintari”,…
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 2,300,000
Land plot for construction of a residential building in the very center of Riga with a proje…
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,000,000
Land plot for development, located in exclusive part of Jurmala – Dzintari Address:…
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 1,400,000
Land plot on the riverside for a new apartment building, office building or any other projec…
Plot of land in Kangari, Latvia
Plot of land
Kangari, Latvia
€ 38,000
A good, flat plot of land near Riga for building your own private house.Adjacent driveway.A …
Plot of land in Ridzene, Latvia
Plot of land
Ridzene, Latvia
€ 180,000
Property consists from 16.48h. Fenced territory. land 11.01ha. forest 2.29ha. Krūmiņu lake 1…
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 1,460,800
Large land plot for investment and development. The land plot at this moment is also availab…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,000
A plot of land 1350 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 90,120
A plot of land 1502 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 99,900
A plot of land 1665 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 79,380
A plot of land 1323 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,365
A plot of land 1351 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 44,352
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 199,000
Beautiful property next to Babīte lake, near Spuņciems (Babīte parish, Mārupe county). In Sp…
Plot of land in Kadaga, Latvia
Plot of land
Kadaga, Latvia
€ 125,000
We sell a land in a picturesque place - on the banks of the Gauja River - First line. - …
Plot of land in Lubana, Latvia
Plot of land
Lubana, Latvia
€ 620,000
1. Company with lease agreements (615 ha) and first-hand right in case of selling from the l…
Plot of land in Vimbukrogs, Latvia
Plot of land
Vimbukrogs, Latvia
€ 550,000
9.88 hectares of land - an investment project near Riga. An ideal place for the development …
Plot of land in Lapenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapenieki, Latvia
€ 370,000
Agreed project in the minimum composition (next step building permit), which allows the desi…
Plot of land in adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
adazi, Latvia
€ 21,500
Land for sale in Adazi, mansion building territory. (Dzs2) - Area 601 sq.m. - Electricit…
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 115,000
The plot of land is located in a strategic location not far from the shopping center Spice, …
Plot of land in Pinki, Latvia
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 585,120
A unique plot of land with an area of ​​2544 m2 is for sale near Lielupe, a ten-minute walk …
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 3,600,000
Land for sale with a project for the construction of the complex. The project was approve…
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€ 2,500,000
Land for sale with a project for the construction of the complex. The project was approve…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 47,136
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…

About Latvia

Also known as the Republic of Latvia, is a Baltic country nestled in northern Europe. It shares its borders with its neighboring countries of Russia, Estonia, and Belarus. As a country, it is quite advanced both socially and economically and ranks 41st in the Human Development Index. More than 56% of Latvian land lies in forests, thus contributing to a lot of biodiversity in flora and fauna. Additionally, the country enjoys a humid temperate climate and topographical diversity with many rivers, lakes, waterfalls, fertile lands, plains, hills, among others.

Why is Latvia important as a travel destination?

The country has one of the highest growth rates in Europe and enjoys a highly stable high-income economy with many perks such as civil liberties, press freedom, high standard of living, and much more. Not only does it attract a lot of tourists each year, but it is also known for being a new home for people who are looking to settle down and retire. When it comes to tourism, they’re many medieval villages and towns, castles, national parks, museums, and other similar attractions for visitors.

Buying property in Latvia

Investing in Latvian real estate is an easy and seamless process. There are no restrictions on foreigners buying property which makes it easy to acquire land in the country. By choosing an experienced real estate firm, you can get hundreds of good property deals within the country. From houses, apartments, villas, there are a lot of choices that you have if you are considering buying a property in Latvia. Being a high-income economy with a very high standard of living, it is also a perfect destination if you are considering to settle down and retire. With a constantly developing economy, rest assured that your investment is safe when buying Latvian property.

