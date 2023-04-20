Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Trogir, Croatia

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 730,000
For sale is a building plot of 3629 m2, located in a beautiful location near Trogir, 200 m f…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 400,000
Продается привлекательный участок под застройку 2362 м2, расположенный недалеко от Трогира, …
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 413 m²
€ 565,200
Trogir, Čiovo, building plot of 1414 m2 for the construction of a residential building. Con…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 308 m²
€ 327,000
Trogir, building plot of regular shape, surface area 1308 m2, with sea view.This land is loc…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 235 m²
€ 308,750
Trogir, Zulijan - Krbani Building land near Trogir Land area: 1.235m2 Land dimensions app…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
570 m²
€ 142,500
Trogir, Ciovo, building residential land of 570 m2 on Ciovo with a view of Trogir. Possibil…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
573 m²
€ 215,000
Trogir - Dragulin, building land of 573 m2 for the construction of a residential building. …
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
734 m²
€ 170,000
Trogir, Ciovo, building land of 734 m2 for the construction of a residential building. Beau…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 600 m²
€ 240,000
Trogir, Ciovo - Slatine. Building land with sea view. Total land area (construction + agri…
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
2 500 m²
€ 200,000
Trogir, agricultural land of approx. 2,500 m2, along the Adriatic highway. Access: macadam …
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
3 444 m²
€ 350,000
Trogir, Ciovo - Slatine Land with a total area of 3.444 m2 Most of the land (approx. 2.500…
