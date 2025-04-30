Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Vibo Valentia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Tropea
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$227,540
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and hav…
$228,792
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Share with Friends
$364,246
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go