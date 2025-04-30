Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

13 properties total found
Villa 11 bedrooms in Ricadi, Italy
Villa 11 bedrooms
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
$796,787
Villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa
Tropea, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality housing and a reliable…
$376,601
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
$489,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Under construction for the client.   Residence Dei Fiori is located in the picturesque town …
$218,319
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы будете погружаться в а…
$391,938
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro.  The complex is locate…
$349,311
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is located in the most beauti…
$371,143
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
$398,394
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fiori complex in Zambron.…
$272,899
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
$364,246
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa in the exclusive Mad…
$272,899
