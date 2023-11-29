UAE
Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
3
135 m²
1
A stylish villa with a view of Zambron When it is important to be in t…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
2
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern qu…
€338,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
90 m²
Villa in Zambron with sea views?? New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
3
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
100 m²
1
Do you have a great opportunity to buy a great villa in the Italian ci…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
100 m²
1
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
114 m²
1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
110 m²
2
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
98 m²
1
Villa in Pargelia in a closed complex with access to a private beach. P…
€350,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms with security
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
80 m²
1
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
100 m²
2
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
135 m²
3
These photos belong to villas that are ready in the Residence dei Fiori…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
3
150 m²
3
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and …
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms with basement
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5
4
250 m²
2
Exclusive first-line villa in Pargelia with panoramic sea views. Owners…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5
5
300 m²
2
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
1
75 m²
1
Secondary separate villa in Zambron. Villa with a large garden and pano…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
3
1
The modern luxury villa in the Tropea Villa is located 300m from the se…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
83 m²
2
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea …
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
3
140 m²
1
Villa surrounded by greenery with open sea views. The villa is located …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
1
100 m²
2
A secondary villa in Zambron at a very attractive price. Area 100 squar…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with gaurded area
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
3
115 m²
2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5
140 m²
1
Villa on the first line of one of the most beautiful beaches of the coa…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
1
75 m²
1
WILL ALLOW ON SALE TO THE Tropea Beach Club – residential complex locat…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4
450 m²
2
Ideally located on a hill in the Italian village of Zambron, a new vill…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
90 m²
2
The villa is located in the town of Briatico, near the Tropea. In a sm…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
95 m²
3
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
75 m²
2
La Rosa Dei Venti A few kilometers from the center of Zambrone and clos…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
70 m²
1
Under construction for the client. Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
1
80 m²
1
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy
