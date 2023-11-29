Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

40 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A stylish villa with a view of Zambron When it is important to be in t…
€475,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern qu…
€338,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€330,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa in Zambron with sea views??   New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
€240,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
€365,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you have a great opportunity to buy a great villa in the Italian ci…
€350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
€360,000
Villa with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
€345,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
€360,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pargelia in a closed complex with access to a private beach. P…
€350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with security in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with security
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
€250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
€170,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
These photos belong to villas that are ready in the Residence dei Fiori…
€320,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and …
€630,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with basement in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with basement
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive first-line villa in Pargelia with panoramic sea views. Owners…
€980,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
€430,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Secondary separate villa in Zambron. Villa with a large garden and pano…
€190,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
The modern luxury villa in the Tropea Villa is located 300m from the se…
€1,10M
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea …
€225,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa surrounded by greenery with open sea views. The villa is located …
€450,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
A secondary villa in Zambron at a very attractive price. Area 100 squar…
€135,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with gaurded area in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with gaurded area
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
€340,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa on the first line of one of the most beautiful beaches of the coa…
€850,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
WILL ALLOW ON SALE TO THE Tropea Beach Club – residential complex locat…
€240,000
Villa in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Ideally located on a hill in the Italian village of Zambron, a new vill…
€1,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in the town of Briatico, near the Tropea.  In a sm…
€210,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
€250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
La Rosa Dei Venti A few kilometers from the center of Zambrone and clos…
€240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Under construction for the client.   Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
€200,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
€250,000
