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Residential properties for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$231,053
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
$265,844
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2 bedroom house in Zambrone, Italy
2 bedroom house
Zambrone, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
The fabulous villa at the picturesque town of Zambrone is for sale, with its white sandy bea…
$173,390
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Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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