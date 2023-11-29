Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

houses
11
72 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A stylish villa with a view of Zambron When it is important to be in t…
€475,000
€475,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Species apartment in Zambron with chic solarium! 特 武 This complex is …
€170,000
€170,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
New apartment in Zambron at an affordable price! The coast of the Gods …
€130,000
€130,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern qu…
€338,000
€338,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€330,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa in Zambron with sea views??   New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
€240,000
€240,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments right in the center of Briatico City for those who want the …
€180,000
€180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
€245,000
€245,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
€365,000
€365,000
Apartment 10 bathrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Apartment 10 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
The historic building from 1800 with a new renovation. This building b…
€580,000
€580,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you have a great opportunity to buy a great villa in the Italian ci…
€350,000
€350,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Lovely sunny apartment in Briatico! The apartments are located in the t…
€150,000
€150,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment with terrace
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: The new complex is in an amazing location on Costa …
€130,000
€130,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
€360,000
€360,000
Villa with sea view in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa with sea view
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
€345,000
€345,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
First line apartment on the Costa del Day. Located in the small resort …
€210,000
€210,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment with terrace
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean Blue's new residence is a few steps from the white-fed beaches!  …
€142,000
€142,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
€360,000
€360,000
3 room townhouse in Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach.  Surrounded by garde…
€200,000
€200,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pargelia in a closed complex with access to a private beach. P…
€350,000
€350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with security in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with security
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
€250,000
€250,000
2 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story apartments in the historical center of Tropea. The apartments…
€330,000
€330,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
€170,000
€170,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
These photos belong to villas that are ready in the Residence dei Fiori…
€320,000
€320,000
3 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for sale are located in the modern complex Versace, in the t…
€480,000
€480,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with garage
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and …
€630,000
€630,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with basement in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with basement
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive first-line villa in Pargelia with panoramic sea views. Owners…
€980,000
€980,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
€430,000
€430,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Secondary separate villa in Zambron. Villa with a large garden and pano…
€190,000
€190,000
1 room apartment in Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Inexpensive apartments in Zambron in a cozy complex with a swimming poo…
€100,000
€100,000
Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy

