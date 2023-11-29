UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Verbano-Cusio-Ossola
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
43
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
76 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
90 m²
VB-20060. Апартаменты в Бельджирате озеро МаджореАпартаменты расположены в жилом районе в ок…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
113 m²
VB-20059. Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 недавн…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
130 m²
VB-20058. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в БавеноОзеро Маджоре, Бавено. Апартаменты на двух уровн…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
90 m²
VB-20057. Апартаменты с видом на озере МаджореОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Трехкомнатная квартира …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4
140 m²
VB-20061. Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с видом н…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
65 m²
PL-PR_A22. Квартира с восхитительным видом на озеро МаджореПродается квартира 65 кв.м. в кра…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
3
80 m²
PL-PR-A00. Светлая квартира с террасамиВ двух шагах от озера и исторического центра города, …
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
3
100 m²
FP-T342. Элегантные апартаменты с видом на озероЭлегантные апартаменты с видом на озеро, рас…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4
110 m²
FP-T464. Квартира на продажу в Бельджирате На холме Бельджирате, квартира в частном доме из…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Bieno, Italy
3
63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Gignese, Italy
3
103 m²
FP-0016. Элегантная квартира в Стрезе с террасой с видом на озеро и садПродается квартира в …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
92 m²
FP-T382. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стреза в Магоньино Грациозная квартира с в…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
2
87 m²
FP-T205. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стрезы В Бинде, один из посёлков Стрезы, п…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
89 m²
FP-T328. Квартира в резиденциальном комплексе с причалом, в БавеноВнутри Виллы Борромео с ви…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4
189 m²
FP-T461. Элегантные Апартаменты с домиком для гостей в продаже в СтрезеПрестижные апартамент…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
3
FP-T308. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » ГиффаВ Гиффе, в престижной вилле 9…
€376,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4
140 m²
ID - 20061. VB-Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с ви…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
90 m²
ID - 20060. VB-Апартаменты в Бельджирате озеро Маджоре- Апартаменты расположены в жилом райо…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
60 m²
FP-T367. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » БельджиратеБлизко от центра Белджи…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
162 m²
FP-T341. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Би…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3
110 m²
FP-T238. Престижные Апартаменты на продажу в БавеноВ престижной исторической вилле разделён…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
3
105 m²
PL-PR_A10. Стреза. КвартираУютная квартира в маленьком жилом комплексе, недалеко от центра и…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3
130 m²
ID - 20058. VB-Трехкомнатные апартаменты в БавеноОзеро Маджоре, Бавено. Апартаменты на двух …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
90 m²
ID - 20056. VB- Апартаменты с видом в СтрезеОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Уникальный вид на острова…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3
90 m²
ID - 20057. VB- Апартаменты с видом на озере МаджореОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Трехкомнатная ква…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
3
94 m²
FP-3339. Квартира, Гиффа, Вербания, ИталияВ Ghiffa на холмe апартаменты-мансарда в таунхауз…
€214,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
5
142 m²
FP-T214. Квартира в Стреса с видом на озеро на 180° и на острова БорромеоКвартира с видом на…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4
110 m²
FP-T464. Квартира в Белгирате в доме из двух квартирКвартира в доме из двух квартир, на втор…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
71 m²
FP-T377. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » БавеноИзысканная квартира на пятом…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
90 m²
FP-T320. Грациозная квартира в центре СтрезыГрациозная квартира в центре Стрезы на втором эт…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1
2
3
