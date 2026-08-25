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Apartments for sale in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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57 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
FP-T508. В Срезе, продается небольшое здание Здание находится на набережной города Стреза, с…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Cavandone, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
FP-0031. Престижная квартира на продажу в Вербании с садом и видом на озеро МаджореПродается…
$666 050
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
FP-T320. Грациозная квартира в центре СтрезыГрациозная квартира в центре Стрезы на втором эт…
$292 127
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
ID - 20059. VB-Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 н…
$385 608
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
FP-T367. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » БельджиратеБлизко от центра Белджи…
$268 757
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Cavandone, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
FP-T457. Двухуровневая квартира в центре ВербанииВ элегантном особнячке в центре Вербании, в…
$408 978
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
$292 127
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
ID - 20060. VB-Апартаменты в Бельджирате озеро Маджоре- Апартаменты расположены в жилом райо…
$251 229
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
ID - 20061. VB-Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с ви…
$385 608
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
$362 238
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
PL-PR-A08. Luxury apartment Lake Maggiore, Stresa, Verbano Cusio Ossola, PiedmontExclusive a…
$817 956
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A10. 2-room apartment located in a quiet location, very close to the historical center…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
PL- PR_A03. Стреза. Пентхаус с видом на озероСтреза. Просторный пентхаус с террасами и потря…
$385 608
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 162 m²
FP-T341. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Би…
$397 293
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
FP-T428. Грациозная двухуровневая квартира в СтрезеГрациозная двухуровневая квартира располо…
$642 680
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
ISM-060417-4. Пентхаус с видом на озеро! - БавеноБавено - красивый пентхаус с видом на озер…
$1,03M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR_A10. Стреза. КвартираУютная квартира в маленьком жилом комплексе, недалеко от центра и…
$350 552
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
FP-T214. Квартира в Стреса с видом на озеро на 180° и на острова БорромеоКвартира с видом на…
$490 773
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
FP- 0084. Продается квартира в Бавено на первом этаже исторической виллы БарберисПродается к…
$701 105
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
FP-0016. Элегантная квартира в Стрезе с террасой с видом на озеро и садПродается квартира в …
$642 680
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
PL-PR_A19. Бавено. Озеро Маджоре. Квартира с садомБавено. Озеро Маджоре. Красивая 3-х-комнат…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
ID - 20058. VB-Трехкомнатные апартаменты в БавеноОзеро Маджоре, Бавено. Апартаменты на двух …
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
PL-PR_A16. Квартира с восхитительным видом на озеро МаджореВ великолепном панорамном месте н…
$397 293
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
ISM-060417-18. Престижная квартира в городе Оменья на озере ОртаОменья, в историческом центр…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Ghiffa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
FP-T337. Роскошная квартира на первом этаже в Гиффе (Озеро Маджоре)В Гиффе, в престижной вил…
$525 829
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
FP-3307. Роскошные апартаменты в престижной старинной вилле конца 18 векаНедалеко от центра …
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Oggebbio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Oggebbio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
ID - 20014. VB- Апартаменты в ОджеббиоВ парке 9000 кв.м на территории исторической виллы рас…
$338 867
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
PL-PR_A36. Стреза. Уютная квартира с видом на озероХорошее жилье по низкой цене в благоустро…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Ghiffa, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
FP-T102. Роскошная однокомнатная квартира в городке ГиффаВ Гиффе, в престижной вилле 900, ро…
$254 735
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
PL-PR-A11. Bright apartment on the top floor on the shore of Lake Maggiore, in the picturesq…
$286 285
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Property types in Verbano Cusio Ossola

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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